INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Chamber of Commerce will host its first ever Chalk It Up – Independence two-day event on Saturday and Sunday, June 19 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Riverwalk Park in Independence.
The public is invited to participate in the community mural or as a chalk artist. There will be musical entertainment and a vendor fair featuring handmade items, too.
The committee is working hard to make this a fantastic first-time event, taking into consideration accommodations for health and safety measures such as social distancing and sanitizer stations for artists and event goers alike. Committee members include Chamber Director Nikki Barth, Molly Hocken, Lori Dietzenbach, Mandy Betz, Madi Cornwell, Amanda Mayner, and Heather Federspiel.
Chalk It Up – Independence cannot guarantee subject matter of street paintings and is not responsible for complications due to rain or other acts of nature.