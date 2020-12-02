INDEPENDENCE – Despite Jingle on Main group activities being cancelled due to concerns of spreading the coronavirus, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce board members and volunteers began decorating for the Christmas season the past few days.
Lights were wrapped around trees in Veteran’s Park (north of the Wapsipinicon Mill), and cartoon cutouts were put in place. A Christmas tree from Quality Evergreens was decorated at Brimmer Park (1st Street E by the river) where a virtual community tree lighting will be held on the Chamber’s Facebook page starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, December 4.
The community is invited to walk or drive through Veteran’s Park to see the lights and decorations any evening from December 4 through Christmas. In addition, more seasonal characters will be set up in Flag Pole Corner Park (1st Street E and 3rd Avenue SE), and a “Christmassy” photo station will be set up in Liberty Park (1st Street W and 2nd Avenue SW).
Please use social distancing when visiting these sites.