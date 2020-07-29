INDEPENDENCE – On Friday afternoon, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual golf outing and four-man best shot event at Three Elms Golf Course. The weather was ideal for great food, cold beverages, glorious sunshine, lots of camaraderie, and a little competition.
According to Chamber Director Nikki Barth, congratulations to CoWork591 on its first-place finish. Blin Management Company placed second, just one stroke back.
Barth also extended thanks to the day’s title sponsor, Advanced Family Eye Care, as well as to Three Elms Golf Course for hosting the event and Steve Flaucher and BBQ4U for the terrific lunch spread they provided for the afternoon’s participants.