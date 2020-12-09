INDEPENDENCE – The board of the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a virtual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Friday, December 4, in Brimmer Park. Chamber Director Nikki Barth (and the Independence Bulletin Journal) streamed the event live on Facebook.
Mayor Bonita Davis, who is also the chamber board president, welcomed online visitors and thanked the Jingle on Main sponsors before leading countdown to light the tree, which is located in Brimmer Park (across from the Wapsipinicon River).
In addition to decorations in Brimmer Park, volunteers adorned other downtown area parks:
- Lights were wrapped around trees in Veteran’s Park (north of the Wapsipinicon Mill), a lit tree was placed in the gazebo, and cartoon cutouts were put in place.
- A holiday photo station is set up in Liberty Park (1st Street W and 2nd Avenue SW).
- In addition, more seasonal characters will be set up in Flag Pole Corner Park (1st Street E and 3rd Avenue SE).
The community is invited to visit the parks to see the lights and decorations any evening through Christmas.