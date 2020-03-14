INDEPENDENCE – Even though the cool, wet weather may have discouraged some shoppers from venturing outdoors on Thursday, March 12, the Independence Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever Ca$h MOB in the downtown business district. The fun started with a tasty 12 p.m. lunch served at Sanity Room, followed by a drawing to select the chamber-member business that the group would “MOB.”
What is a Ca$h MOB, you ask?
Ca$h MOBs are events held to boost the sales of local retail businesses. Those who attended the Thursday lunch were each given $10 in Chamber Bucks to use toward a purchase during that day’s MOB event. In addition to the Chamber Bucks, each participant was asked to spend a minimum of $10 of their own money at the chosen business.
The lucky business chosen in the drawing was S&K Collectibles!
Judy Olsen, a Ca$h MOB member, told Kriss McGraw, owner of S&K, “When they drew S&K out of the bag, I literally cheered!” The other Ca$h MOB members did, too.
The MOB members then got down to business, checking out the candles, home décor items, and other goods in stock at S&K.
Economic Impact
According to Independence Chamber Director Nikki Barth, “Spending $100 creates $68 of local economic activity. This event is a great way to make a direct impact!”
The chamber plans more events like this throughout the year. Thursday’s event was sponsored by the chamber. Local businesses are encouraged to sponsor future Ca$h MOBs.
Sponsor an Event
To sponsor a Ca$h MOB, the host business invites up to 20 people to attend a quick lunch at a local restaurant, where the Chamber Bucks are passed out to attendees. Following the meal, a name of a chamber-member business is drawn and the group MOBs that location for some retail fun!
If your business would like to sponsor a Ca$h MOB event, call the chamber at 319-334-7178 or email indycommerce@indytel.com.