INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a community scarecrow contest.
The contest is open to all residents and businesses in Independence. Please submit a photo of your scarecrow no later than Friday, October 16. Photos may be submitted via Facebook Messenger or by email to indycommerce@indytel.com.
Voting will take place online via Facebook and Instagram from Monday, October 19, through Wednesday, October 28.
The winner will be announced at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 30.