INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors caught up with some visits recently to relatively new local businesses.
After meeting and dining at Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse on June 16, they visited EPM Iowa, LLC and Precision Plumbing, Heating and Air. Both businesses are located at 801 3rd Avenue SE.
EPM Iowa
Representing EPM Iowa was Tyler Rasmussen. Rasmussen and his business partner, Adam Hunemuller, started the company in 2017 after being unable to find a suitable management company for their rental properties. EPM (“Every Property Matters”) has grown to more than 800 “doors” in the Cedar Valley. They oversee all types of residential investment properties, including mobile homes, single-family homes, and apartment complexes. Their services range from maintenance to collecting rent, filling vacancies, and sometimes the unfortunate occasion of dealing with problem tenants.
To find out more, visit www.EPMiowa.com, EPM Iowa LLC on Facebook, email office@epmiowa.com, or call 319-222-1515.
Precision Plumbing
Over the past year, business partners Jared Donnelly and Remington Scott purchased and renovated the building to accommodate their plumbing and HVAC business. The business dates back to 2017. They have grown to eight employees, and specialize in residential and light commercial plumbing and HVAC projects and maintenance.
For more information visit Precision Plumbing, Heating and Air on Facebook or contact them at adri@precisionphac.com or 319-332-1630.