INDEPENDENCE – Champ Feeds the Mustangs began as an off-shoot of Champs Closet when in-school meal programs were suspended due to the novel coronavirus situation closing schools.
The Independence and St. John schools were able to create a “Grab & Go” lunch program for students on Mondays and Wednesdays. Then with the help of the Champ Feeds the Mustangs volunteers, students were able to get meals on Fridays for that day and the weekend.
Since mid-March, Champ Feeds the Mustangs has been serving around 400 students with a lunch and breakfast in one bag. Each bag costs about $4 to fill. The volunteers have been making the lunches at Immanuel Lutheran Church, then distributing them locally.
Independence Distribution Locations
- Immanuel Lutheran Church
- First Presbyterian Church
- First United Methodist Church/Reimer Park
- River’sEDGE
Rowley Distribution Location
- Nelson Park
Brandon Distribution Location
- United Methodist Church
The program recently accepted $1,800 in donations from the Independence Teachers’ Association, the Independence Educational Support Association, and Modern Woodmen.
Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the Independence schools provided Grab & Go lunches yesterday (Tuesday) and will finish the school year tomorrow, Thursday, May 28.
“We will continue to partner and support Champs Cupboard and the Independence Area Food Pantry to provide meals throughout the summer,” said Russ Reiter, Independence Community School District superintendent. “More information will be provided on the summer meals program.”
The public is invited to assist the program by making donations at any BankIowa drive-thru or online at: www.indeemustangfoundation.com/donate/. Checks or online memos should reference Champs Cupboard or Champ Feeds the Mustangs.