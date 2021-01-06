INDEPENDENCE – In hopes of providing essentials that will make winter break a little easier for families, Champ’s Cupboard was able to fill the request of 50 winter break bags for the Independence Community School District (ICSD). These bags were filled with meals, snacks, soap, shampoo, and deodorant, and will be received through the counseling office of each ICSD building.
With the help of the Independence community, local churches, and Thrivent Action Team funds, a total of more than $1,200 was received and many food items were donated.
If you would like to make a monetary donation to Champ’s Cupboard, visit the Mustang Foundation’s donate page at www.indeemustangfoundation.com/donate/ (choose the general fund and enter Champ’s Cupboard in the fund designation field), or write a check to the Mustang Foundation with the name Champ’s Cupboard in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to: Mustang Foundation, Inc. c/o Rob Robinson, P.O. Box 229, Independence, IA 50644 or dropped off at any local BankIowa location.
If you are interested in donating items to Champ’s Cupboard, please email champscupboard@gmail.com. The most demanded items are: lice kits, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, and emergency snacks.
To find what items are needed or to learn more about Champ’s Cupboard, visit their Facebook page: Independence Mustangs Champ’s Cupboard.