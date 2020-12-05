INDEPENDENCE – Champ’s Cupboard, which started during the 2015-2016 school year, is a community organization that works to meet the basic needs of all students in the Independence Community School District (ICSD) and St. John’s School (SJS).
What started as a counselor working to provide essential necessities to students in the high school has evolved into Champ’s Cupboard. Now, a Champ’s Cupboard can be found at East and West Elementary, the junior/senior high school, and St. John’s School. These cupboards contain basic personal care items (deodorant, shampoo, etc.), school supplies (pens, paper, etc.), and emergency snacks (granola bars, juice boxes, etc.).
However, Champ’s Cupboard is not just a physical cupboard, but a network of local church representatives who assist school nurses, counselors, administrators, and staff in providing basic need items to students. If an item is not available in the cupboard, the schools submit a request to Champ’s Cupboard board members, who then ask the local community if they are able to fill the request. If no one is able to fill the request, then one of the board members uses Champ’s Cupboard funds, which are housed through the Mustang Foundation, to purchase the needed items. Requests can come from any ICSD or SJS employee, and the only qualifying factor is that the student(s) attends ICSD or SJS.
Champ’s Cupboard board members include Gina DeBoer (Immanuel Lutheran Church), Kim Hansen (Our Redeemer Lutheran Church), Sarah Zieser (St. John Catholic Church) and Megan Rasmussen (First United Methodist Church). To reach a board member or to submit a Champ’s Cupboard request, please email champscupboard@gmail.com and include the items requested and the date they are needed by in the body of the email.
If you are interested in donating tangible items to Champ’s Cupboard, please email champscupboard@gmail.com and one of the board members will assist you. Specific requests do occur throughout the year, but the items most in demand include lice kits, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, and emergency snacks. To find what items are needed or to learn more about Champ’s Cupboard, visit their Facebook page, Independence Mustangs Champ’s Cupboard.
If you would like to make a monetary donation to Champ’s Cupboard, visit the Mustang Foundation’s donate page, www.indeemustangfoundation.com (choose the general fund and enter Champ’s Cupboard in the fund designation field), or write a check to the Mustang Foundation with the name Champ’s Cupboard in the memo line. Checks may be mailed to Mustang Foundation, Inc. c/o Rob Robinson, P.O. Box 229, Independence, IA 50644, or dropped off at any local BankIowa location.