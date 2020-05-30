INDEPENDENCE – According to Nikki Barth, Independence Area Chamber of Commerce director, the local organization known as Champs Feed the Mustangs is sponsoring a summer grab-n-go lunch program for students on Wednesdays this summer, starting on June 3 and running through August 12. Meals will be handed out between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on those days.
Distribution locations include:
- Independence: Immanuel Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church (east parking lot), River’sEdge, and First Presbyterian Church (east entryway)
- Rowley: Nelson Park
- Brandon: United Methodist Church