Editor’s Note: This is the conclusion of a two-part piece written by Christian Lutz, a descendant of Charles Thomson.
Outside of public service as well as in his years of retirement, Thomson pursued scientific agriculture and scholarly work. He experimented with new techniques and crop production. He was an avid beekeeper on his wife’s farm, Harriton, located outside Philadelphia in Lower Merion Township of Montgomery County. In February 1785, Charles helped found the Philadelphia Society for Promoting Agriculture. The Society still exists today, and has become the oldest continuing agricultural organization in the United States.
His first scholarly work, a translation of the Old Testament from ancient Greek (known as the Septuagint) into English, took 19 years and was finally published in 1808. Contemporary scholars at the time noted that this first-ever translation printed in the New World represented the best in American scholarship. Not only was it recognized for its academic quality, but it was also the first time an English translation of the Bible had been produced in a print shop owned by a woman.
Charles Thomson was one of the last Founding Fathers to leave the mortal plane. He died in 1824 at the age of 94. Both John Adams and Thomas Jefferson died two years later and on the exact same day – July 4, 1826. The last surviving signer of the Declaration, Charles Carroll of Carollton, died in 1832, while the last surviving member of the Continental Congress, John Armstrong Jr, died in 1843.
Thomson faithfully recorded the actions that shaped a fledgling nation. He provided the continuity and institutional memory for a legislative body whose delegates were constantly changing. He might not have carried a rifle into battle like many of his colonial peers, but most scholars would agree that he served as the Scribe of the American Revolution. Fred Rolater, a professor of history at Middle Tennessee State University, wrote in 1977 that “...Thomson was the most important government official in the United States from 1774 to 1789. As such, he deserves recognition as truly one of the most important Founding Fathers of our country.”
Dunlap Broadside
Many people assume that all of the Continental Congress delegates signed the Declaration of Independence immediately upon its final adoption on July 4, but it is a myth, thanks to Hollywood taking artistic license to depict an altered timeline in movies such as “1776.”
The Dunlap broadsides were the first published copies of the Declaration of Independence. A broadside was a large sheet of paper printed on one side only and designed to be plastered on walls or anywhere masses of people could clearly see them. Historically, they were used as posters, event announcements, or simply advertisements.
Once the final text of the Declaration had been approved by the Continental Congress, the draft was delivered to John Dunlap for printing. Dunlap, who had secured the lucrative contract to be Congress’ printer, was only 29 years of age at the time, but had been in the printing business since the age of 10.
Dunlap eventually printed the United States Constitution as well as the first successful daily newspaper in the United States – the North American and United States Gazette. Due to land investments in both Pennsylvania and Kentucky, Dunlap retired in 1795 at the age of 48. Unhappy with retirement, Dunlap became a drunkard until his death in 1812.
The Dunlap broadside contains no signatures, but specifically names two individuals – John Hancock in his role as President of the Congress, and Charles Thomson as Secretary – to attest the document. There are three likely reasons why the delegates did not sign immediately.
First, not all of the colonial delegates were present on July 4 to sign the final version. Many had left Philadelphia to attend to business in their home states.
Second, Dunlap could not recreate the signatures due to space and time constraints. Although he could have added names, it would have resulted in going past the one-page limit of broadsides and lengthened the production time. Scholars agree that Dunlap’s printing of the Declaration was a rush order.
Third, the delegates were committing treason by declaring their independence from King George III of Great Britain. Military engagements by the Continental Army in 1776 were not going well. Despite the British withdrawing from Boston in March, the Battle of Bunker Hill (even though most of the battle occurred on nearby Breed’s Hill) in mid-June resulted in a British victory. Withholding the signers’ names was a means of protecting the delegates from British capture and Loyalist reprisals.
Scholars guess that either Thomas Jefferson or John Adams delivered the final draft to Dunlap, and stayed in the print shop to supervise the printing. Charles Thomson more than likely joined them later in the evening once his daily Secretarial duties with the Congress had been completed.
Dunlap spent much of the night setting the type, correcting any errors, and running off the sheets. The job was done quickly as paper watermarks were reversed, some copies were probably folded before completely dry, and punctuation had moved around.
It is estimated that 200 copies were printed. They were sent to all of the colonial legislatures, committees of safety, Continental Army commanders, and even to Europe. Many states issued their own broadsides, once they had received the Dunlap copy, to help spread the word.
Thomson read aloud the Declaration before Congress on July 5. The next day, it appeared in the Pennsylvania Evening Post. It was publicly read aloud in Philadelphia and Trenton on July 8. General George Washington ordered that the Declaration be read to the Continental Army troops assembled in New York City on July 9.
The original copy of the Constitution has been lost to time, but Charles Thomson was wise enough to include a Dunlap broadside in the journal he maintained of the proceedings of the Continental Congress.
Today, there are 26 surviving copies of the Dunlap broadside. Twenty-three are located in the United States, while three are in the United Kingdom. In 1989, a copy was found behind a painting that had been purchased at a Pennsylvania flea market for just $4. The most recent copy to be discovered was in 2006 at the English National Archives. It is suspected that this copy might have been seized from an American ship intercepted by the British during the Revolution.
The nearest copy to Independence is located in the vault of the Chicago History Museum (formerly the Chicago Historical Society). The nearest copy available for public viewing (by appointment only) is at the Lilly Library on the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.