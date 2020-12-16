INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Historical Society held a Christmas at Lee Mansion open house on Sunday afternoon. It was promoted as a no-frills, low-key event with no refreshments or entertainment, but mask-donned docents Charles Beltz and Leanne Harrison welcomed guests and pointed out some of the displays and ongoing projects.
Downstairs, the rooms were decorated with Christmas trees and Christmas teas. Upstairs, one room was under construction and another had several medical items from local physicians on display.
To find out more about the Buchanan County Historical Society, visit their website, buchanancountyhistory.com, or “Wapsi Mill” on Facebook.