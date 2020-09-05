During the pandemic, churches have been using social media and other online sources to share their faith. The Bulletin Journal has been running information we are aware of every Saturday regarding online services at local churches. If your church has gone online, is going from online to in-person, or is making other service changes, please contact us via email at news@bulletinjournal.com or call 319-334-2557 to update your listing.
Independence
Calvary Evangelistic Center – Returning to normal services. See Area Church Listings on page 5 for additional information. In addition, Independence Christian Academy K-12 enrollment begins August 3, 2020.
First Presbyterian Church – Live Sundays on Facebook page “First Presbyterian Church, Independence, IA” at 10 a.m.
First United Methodist Church – Facebook Live services are at 9 a.m. on Sundays. In addition, services are taped and broadcasted on 95.3 FM at 11 a.m. on Sundays. Services are videotaped and uploaded to www.firstumcindee.com.
Hope Wesleyan Church – 10 a.m. on YouTube at “Hope Wesleyan Church” channel.
Immanuel Lutheran Church – Live Sundays on Facebook page “Immanuel Lutheran Church- Indee” at 9 a.m., plus other worship / fellowship opportunities.
Indee Community Bible Church – Sunday: In-person Adult Bible Fellowship at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10:15 a.m. The message may be heard on their website, IndeeChurch.org.
Living Water Church – Live Sunday morning Bible message on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. and a Wednesday evening Bible message at 7 p.m.
Prairie Lakes Church – Online services on Sundays on Facebook (prairielakeschurch) at 9 and 11 a.m. or on their website (online.prairielakeschurch.org) at 9 and 11 a.m. or 8 p.m.
St. John the Evangelist/St. Patrick’s – Archbishop Jackels will livestream a celebration of Holy Mass each Sunday and will lead the Rosary each week on Thursday. Visit https://dbqarch.org/coronavirus for more information about these livestreamed events.
Triumphant Church – Online at 10 a.m. Sundays on Facebook at Triumphant Church (www.facebook.com/triumphantchurchindee)
Rowley
First Presbyterian Church – Sharing worship and fellowship on their Facebook page “Rowley First Presbyterian Church.”
Quasqueton
Hoover Wesleyan Church – Facebook and YouTube.
Quasqueton Union Church – Sunday School at 9 a.m. followed by church service at 10 a.m. on Facebook (www.facebook.com/Quasqueton-Union-Church-87634164460/).