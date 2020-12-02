“My whole life’s just a long series of losin’ things I love. I’m not gonna lose this one, Rip. Not this one.” – John Dutton, “Yellowstone” series
INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Public Library is excited to announce “Cinema Saturdays.” Each Saturday from November 28 through December 26, when you check out any movie from the library you will receive a gift bag (one per household) filled with goodies to go along with your movie. Although the library is currently doing curbside pickup only, you can still reserve a movie online from our collection just as you would reserve a book. If you search our catalog with “dvd” in the search box, you will find a list of all the movies we have available for checkout. You can also call the library and reserve a movie that way, if you prefer.
If you haven’t had the opportunity to watch the series “Yellowstone,” well you’re in luck, as the Independence Public Library has Season One on our shelves! “Yellowstone” revolves around the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who controls the largest ranch in the U.S. that is under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. This is a world where land grabbers make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations.
Other popular TV series on our shelves include “The Crown,” “Game of Thrones,” “Lost, “Downton Abbey,” “Once Upon a Time,” and many more. We have a large collection of movies from every genre, with new titles arriving monthly. A few popular titles for the holiday season available for checkout are “Elf Day,” “Little Women,” “Doolittle,” “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” “Cats,” “Aquaman,” and more.
Our collection of children’s movies is quite vast, with popular titles such as “The Big Trip,” “Onward,” “Spies in Disguise,” “Aladdin,” “Angry Bird,” “Scooby Doo,” “The Incredibles,” “Bob the Builder,” and so many more.
With approximately 1,500 movies in our collection, we’re confident there is something for everyone. So don’t forget to pick up a movie and goodie bag each Saturday through the month of December for Cinema Saturday at the library!
If you have any questions or need help picking out a movie, please call us at 319-334-2470 or email iplprograms@gmail.com.