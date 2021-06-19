Want to know how CIRAS can impact your bottom line? Then this event is for you! It will be held on Wednesday, June 23, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the offices of the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission, 112 1st Street in Independence.
Founded in 1963, Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Service (CIRAS) provides a wide variety of services to help Iowa communities thrive by helping their businesses prosper and grow. Whether your company is new to CIRAS or a longtime client, you may not be familiar with all of the available ways that CIRAS’s expertise can help your company improve. Would you like to see what you’re missing?
This one-hour, in-person event is designed to provide an overview of the ways CIRAS can help northeast Iowa companies elevate their growth, leadership, productivity, technology, and workforce. During the event, organizers will explain the services CIRAS offers and how they could impact your company’s bottom line.
For more information, contact Steve Wilson at wilsons@iastate.edu or Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchanan.com.