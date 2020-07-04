As 2020 began, so too did a citizen’s committee to evaluate Independence’s current form of government. While COVID-19 has slowed and complicated that work, the group has stayed on its task.
The members surveyed more than 60 Iowa cities regarding their form of government in an effort to understand the best practices currently being used. The committee has talked with local community members and leaders to solicit input. Now the committee is seeking signatures on a petition so this can be a ballot issue for our citizens this fall.
The citizen’s committee is made up of Nikki Barth, Brad Bleichner, Joel Dinger, Tami Fenner, Blake Hayward, John Hougen, Bill Lake, Peggy Magner, and Amy Scheer.
Currently, the City of Independence has a mayor-council form of government. On August 27, 2001, the City of Independence amended its Code of Ordinances to add a chapter pertaining to a city manager. Of the 63 Iowa cities surveyed by the committee, only seven cities with a population greater than 5,000 still use the mayor-council form. Since the City of Independence added a city manager, the city has operated as a council-manager form of government despite maintaining the mayor-council charter.
The committee is in agreement that it is necessary to amend the city charter so that it is consistent with the manner in which the city is governed. Here is a brief summary of the changes that are being suggested.
The petition formalizes the city manager position, so the position cannot just be terminated by a vote of the council. The manager is still appointed by the council to handle day-to-day operations of the city. The city manager will be accountable to the city council, and the council shall prescribe the manager’s powers, duties, and supervisory role.
The petition will make all council members at large. There is no change in the number of people on the council. By voting at-large, this allows all voters the opportunity to vote for all council members. This will be similar to the county board of supervisors and school board elections.
This is a change from the current ward system, which requires at least one council member from each of the five wards. Historically, the city has struggled to find people to run from certain wards. It is the committee’s opinion that this will allow for more qualified and interested persons to be elected to the council who will then serve the whole of the city.
The petition provides that the mayor will be elected from one of the seven at-large members of the council. This will allow the mayor to be a full voting member of the council. The council selects one member from the council as mayor and one to serve as mayor pro tem. Again, this is similar to the county supervisors and school board president. This is a change from the current situation where the mayor is elected by the entire city but has no vote on the council.
By selecting the mayor from the elected council, the city does not lose a council position with the mayor joining the council. This also allows a qualified candidate to be elected to a council seat and then possibly selected as mayor. Under the current system, the city could lose qualified council members who run for mayor and lose. The goal of the committee is to have the best qualified candidates serving on the city council in order to best serve our community.
If you have questions regarding any of this, the commitee encourages you to go to the its Facebook page, “Independence Form of Government 2020.” Also, on that page is a copy of the petition. If you are willing to sign it, please download it and do so. If you are able, please have your friends and family sign it. Note – they must be Independence residents. Send us a message on the Facebook page and we will be happy to pick it up from you.
The goal of all of this is to make our city government the best it can be for the members of our community. The committee appreciates you signing the petition so we can have a discussion and then a vote on this in the fall.