QUASQUETON – Earlier this year, residents of Liberty Township and the Quasqueton Fire District received a fundraising letter from Quasky Emergency Services stating a goal of raising $23,100.
Like so many other non-profit organizations this past year, their usual pancake supper fundraiser could not be held due to concerns regarding the coronavirus.
“When you need our help we respond, now we need your help!” the letter read. “Our greatest need at this time is turnout gear for our firefighters. Their current gear is 15+ years old and no longer in compliance with National Firefighter Protection Association (NFPA) regulations.”
Quasky EMS calculates the cost to outfit a firefighter with basic protective gear is almost $7,000:
- Turnout jacket, $1,045
- Turnout pants, $775
- Pager, $790
- Radio, $1,980
- Nomex hood, $35
- SCBA (air packs), $2,800
- SCBA mask, $300
- Flashlight, $50
- Boots, $330
- Gloves, $84
- Helmets, $344
The department has been trying for several years to replace items on a schedule as money is available. Through grant money awarded this year, the department was able to secure pagers and radios, and was hoping to next replace jackets and pants.
“Nine firefighters are in need of a turnout jacket and pants,” said the letter. “In addition, six EMTs need coats only.”
This week Quasky EMS announced the results.
“We have been overwhelmed by your support and generosity,” they reported. “We successfully reached our fundraising goal. In fact, we surpassed that goal. With your donations, we purchased 13 complete sets of bunker gear for our firefighters and coats for the EMTs. There is also enough to replace some nozzles, fittings, and hoses which are getting worn. We appreciate not only your monetary donations but also the heartfelt thank you notes we received.”
“It always amazes me how, when the fire department needs something, the community steps up and takes care of us,” said Fire Chief Brian Vanous. “The community support also encourages the younger people to want to join the department. We are having an excellent year recruiting younger members.”
Donations to Quasqueton Emergency Services and other non-profit fire/EMS departments are 100 percent tax-deductible.
Follow Quasqueton Emergency Services on Facebook for more information.