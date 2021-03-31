INDEPENDENCE – It has been a busy couple of weeks for the Independence City Council.
- March 15 was a special closed session “To discuss strategy with counsel in a matter that is presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent.” No official action was taken afterwards.
- The afternoon of March 22 were taken up with interviews with three candidates for the city clerk/treasurer position.
- A bit later, the council held a short public hearing to discuss the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. No oral or written comments were submitted by the public, so the hearing was closed after 10 minutes.
- The council held a regular meeting on March 22 to vote on the FY 22 budget and other projects and events.
- Then, on March 25, a special meeting was held to announce the hiring of Ashley Jasper as the new city clerk/treasurer. She will start on April 15. The council also approved, contingent upon the blessing of the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), a parade route for Saturday, July 3, to celebrate Independence Day.
In a unanimous vote on March 22, the council approved the FY22 budget capital improvement project list, and other financial transfers. Highlights include:
- Total revenues and other sources are estimated for FY22 to be $18,206,755. The FY21 re-estimated budget was $14,203,953, and the actual FY20 budget showed $17,807,481.
- Total expenditures are estimated for FY22 to be $18,400,471. The FY21 re-estimated budget for expenditures was $17,944,519, and the actual FY20 budget showed $16,335,711.
- After “excess revenues and other sources over (under) expenditures/transfers out” are calculated, the beginning fund balance on July 1 (the start of the new fiscal year, is estimated to be $2,745,648. The FY21 re-estimated budget showed $10,280,859, and the actual FY20 figure was $11,407,957.
- The FY21 estimated total tax levy rate per $1,000 valuation on regular property was 16.60123, with the agricultural rate at 3.00375. The FY22 estimated total tax levy rate per $1,000 valuation on regular property is 17.26023. The ag rate remains the same.
At the same meeting, the council approved a request from Chamber Director Nikki Barth to hold three Friday Night Live events this summer in Riverwalk Park. Event dates are June 11, July 30, and August 13. The council also approved, pending support from relevant city department heads, a two-day chalk art festival for June 19 and 20, also to be held in Riverwalk Park. The event is to feature food, music, a handmade item vendor fair, and of course creative chalk drawing opportunities.
Other Council Business
- Passed a motion to support a request from Jeff and Erika Nelson to move forward with their idea of setting up a few mini food pantries around the city. The couple envisions placing dry and canned goods in neighborhood locations for those who cannot easily get to the food pantry downtown or want to share items with neighbors.
- Set the date of April 26 for a public hearing to discuss entering into “general purpose loan agreements” the “principal amount not to exceed $380,000…for the purpose of paying the costs, to that extent, of constructing recreation trail improvements.”
- Held a public hearing and subsequently voted to enter into an “essential purpose loan agreement…to borrow money thereunder in a principal amount not to exceed $2,596,000 for the purpose of paying the costs, to that extent, of 1) constructing street, water system, stormwater drainage, and sidewalk improvements; 2) acquiring and installing street lighting, signage, and signalization improvements; 3) acquiring equipment for and effecting improvements to the municipal airport; and 4) acquiring vehicles and equipment for municipal parks and the public works department.”
- Held a public hearing and subsequently voted to move forward on the 2021 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. The project will consist of milling and surfacing the following streets with asphalt: 6th Avenue SE (from 3rd Street SE to about 4th Street SE); 8th Avenue SW (from 1st Street SW to 6th Street SW); 2nd Street NE (from 5th Avenue NE to 7th Avenue NE); and 7th Street NE (from 4th Avenue NE to 5th Avenue NE). Heartland Asphalt, Inc. of Mason City was awarded the contract.
- Passed a resolution in favor of pursuing an Iowa DOT Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy (RISE) Grant. RISE is funded by a 1.75-cent-per-gallon motor fuel tax. RISE does not cover water and sewer improvements. The money will be applied to the Enterprise Drive E extension project.
- Passed a motion in support of pursuing an Iowa Economic Development Community Catalyst Building Remediation Program grant to be used in conjunction with renovating King’s Hall. The program “assists communities with the redevelopment or rehabilitation of buildings to stimulate economic growth or reinvestment in the community.”
- Continuing the public building mask mandate was discussed. The council voted to amend the mandate to keep the mask mandate while inside public buildings. The mandate was lifted for city crews working outside and socially distancing to not have to wear a mask.
Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach gave a report on the speed cameras. He reiterated the process and said speeding has decreased. Additional signage has also been put in place in the school zone.
The meeting adjourned at 7:49 p.m.
The city council is scheduled for a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, April 5, and a regular session on Monday, April 12.