INDEPENDENCE – The Independence City Council once again met with limited in-person contact for their August 10 regular meeting. Due to derecho damage in Cedar Rapids, Council Member Jen Callahan was unable to attend.
The agenda item calling for the approval of a lease for farm ground adjacent to the James H. Connell Field at the Independence Municipal Airport changed after council members questioned why the 52 acres of farmland was not put out to bid. The lease was written as an agreement between the City and the current tenant, David Lynch. City Manager Al Roder said the lease asked for $200/acres, which he thought was average for the area, and the total rent would be a little less than $10,000 annually for three years.
Several council members thought the land could be worth more. Council Member Deb Hanna made a motion to place the Independence Airport Farm Lease out for bids at the end of the current lease. Council Member Carl Scharff second it. The motion passed 5-1 with Council Member Juan Rodriguez dissenting.
A public notice was issued, stating in part: “Bids must be sealed and delivered to City Hall no later than October 2, 2020, at 12:00 noon. Bid amount must be stated on a per acre basis. The successful bid will be required to provide liability insurance coverage on the property in an amount not less than two million dollars ($2,000,000) listing the City of Independence as an additional insured. Questions can be directed to Al Roder, City Manager, at citymgr@indytel.com or calling 319-334-2780.”
After asking for public input, the council decided to enter into a service agreement with Pipestone Veterinary for a feral cat program. Mayor Bonita Davis said the City may pay around $2,000 a year for the next five years. The City estimates this will cover about 50 cats to be sterilized and vaccinated each year. Code Enforcement Official Todd Sherrets is working with volunteers to set live traps to capture the cats. After they are processed, they will be returned to the area where they were caught. Pipestone also has the option to humanly euthanize an animal that is physically suffering, injured, or has a communicable disease. The council also suggested that the public may donate to the project to extend the service.
Other Council Business
- The second reading on an ordinance adopting the International Code for Swimming Pool and Spa was passed.
- A distressed property located at 1011 7th Avenue SW was authorized to be sold.
- Property owners who did not comply with the mowing ordinance will be assessed a fine.
- A construction easement with a property owner was approved. The easement will allow an ADA-compliant sidewalk ramp at 2nd Street and 4th Avenue NE to be built.
- A one-year agreement with the option of two additional years with BerganKVD for auditing services was approved. The council stated they were disappointed with the quality of service from state auditors and wanted to find a private firm. The council held telephone conference calls with two finalists before Monday’s regular meeting.
- Travis Foley was named utility superintendent with a salary of $65,000 annually.
Council Comments
- The council discussed a test to “jack” settled sidewalks downtown. The test area by Hartig Drug did not favorably impress committee members. Roder stated the committee will have to take a further look at the situation.
- Captain Lau of the police department reported several political signs were stolen. He said they were able to identify a juvenile for at least one incident. They continue to investigate the complaints. Lau also reported the department is working on two serious cases, but did not elaborate. He was also happy to report that, thanks to a $1,500 grant from Walmart, the department was able to acquire about a dozen new digital cameras for the patrol officers to record accidents and incidents.
- The council reminded the public about the downtown revitalization meeting on Tuesday, August 18, from 7 to 8 p.m. at the jr./sr. high school auditorium.
The meeting adjourned at 7:22 p.m. The next regular city council meeting will be August 24 in the council chambers.