INDEPENDENCE – Golf carts that meet ordinance restriction will be allowed on specified streets.
After several months of planning, the Independence City Council approved – in a vote of 4-2 – an ordinance that regulates the equipment, location, and operation of the vehicles. The ordinance follows closely the ATV ordinance.
Voting in favor of the ordinance were council members Jen Callahan, Bob Hill, John Kurtz, and Deb Hanna. Dissenting votes were cast by council members Carl Scharff and Mike O’Loughlin.
Among the provisions:
- Annual permit sticker issued by the city police department
- Operator to have a valid driver’s license
- Golf carts shall not be operated upon any city street within the City of Independence which constitutes a primary road extension. However, golf carts may cross primary road extensions. Golf carts shall not be operated upon any city street within the City of Independence which constitutes a primary road extension. However, golf carts may cross primary road extensions, and Highway 150 at designated locations, to ensure such crossing can be achieved safely.
Primary road extensions within the city shall include:
i.) All portions of Highway 150 (crossing allowed at 11th Street NE, 2nd Street SE, and Enterprise Drive)
ii.) 1st Street E/W
iii.) 2nd Avenue NE
iv.) 20th Avenue SW
v.) 6th Avenue SW from 1st Street W to Bland Boulevard
The council discussed that anyone “landlocked” on an above street would have to negotiate with neighbors to cross lawns or backyards to gain proper access to designated city streets. Carts are not allowed on sidewalks.
Due the resignation of Ward 1 Council Member Mike Hayward, the council voted to appoint Juan Rodriguez to fill the vacancy. Hayward moved out of Ward 1 to the southwest part of town. Rodriguez will be sworn in at the June 22 meeting.
After an attempt to block a salary increase for City Manager Al Roder, the council approved the following increases (excluding longevity pay) effective July 1, 2020:
Employee / Salary
Beatty, Robert / $2,793.16 bi-weekly
Dallenbach, Dustin / $2,743.66 bi-weekly
Donnelly, Tim / $2,679.86 bi-weekly
Luloff, Mark / $2,859.47 bi-weekly
Meyer, Darwin / $2,700.34 bi-weekly
Newton, Richard / $2,523.68 bi-weekly
Reck, Brent / $2,119.02 bi-weekly
Roder, Al / $4,241.32 bi-weekly
Other Council Business
- The council authorized all non-salary, non-bargaining, full-time hourly employees, and part-time fire department drivers with a satisfactory performance evaluation a 2.5 percent cost of living increase to their current hourly rate.
- The council authorized a 5 percent increase for the city clerk for achievement of the Iowa Certified Municipal Clerk Certification to be paid at 2.5 percent increase beginning July 1, 2019, and another 2.5 percent increase beginning July 1, 2020, in addition to any cost of living increase, making her bi-weekly salary $2,084.91 for fiscal year 2021.
- The council determined there is a pay equity matter for the program/aquatic coordinator and this position shall receive $1.33 per hour more in fiscal year 2021 in addition to any cost of living increase provided by the council to non-union employees.
- The Library Board of Trustees has set and determined the amounts for library staff at a library board meeting.
- Bargaining unit employee amounts have been set by contract as approved by the city council.
In other business, the council approved, in a 4-2 vote, the use of speed camera locations on 1st Street W near the public elementary school, a mobile unit, and a camera located on Highway 150 at the final approval of the council. Dissenting votes were cast by O’Loughlin and Hanna.
The next regular council meeting will be Monday, June 22.