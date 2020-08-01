INDEPENDENCE – As the coronavirus has once again limited in-person access to the Independence City Council meetings, Mayor Bonita Davis swore in a new patrol officer in front of the RingCentral camera so his family could watch.
Logan Ludovissy, originally from Dubuque, will use retired Officer Rick McFerran’s badge number – 111.
Ludovissy is an Upper Iowa University graduate. He studied criminal justice and psychology.
“I was originally focused on the law side of criminal justice and wanted to work in the courts,” he said, “but as I took more and more classes about policing, I fell in love with that.”
Ludovissy most recently worked for the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department as a correctional officer. He lives with his fiancé and a dog and a cat.
“I like the outdoors and to go fishing,” he said of his favorite hobby. “I usually carry a pole anywhere I go – just in case.”
City Council Business
- Larry Crawford of Crawford Engineering discussed several projects, including the completion of the Enterprise Drive E job; a contract extension for the 1st Street bridge rehabilitation project; a $5,000 deduction from the 1st Street W Trail project; and a professional service agreement for a proposed 6th Avenue SW trail.
- City Manager Al Roder championed an “Independence is Essential” resolution. Due to the shutdowns related to the coronavirus, the resolution calls on Congress “to allocate fair and direct federal support to all of America’s communities, regardless of population size; and…that this funding must be flexible and address not only the additional expenses incurred by communities to respond to the pandemic emergency, but also the dramatic budgetary shortfalls resulting from pauses in commerce, tourism, other economic engines; and…that this funding must be flexible and address not only the additional expenses incurred by communities to respond to the pandemic emergency, but also the dramatic budgetary shortfalls resulting from pauses in commerce, tourism, other economic engines; and…that local governments will ensure federal funds are immediately used to rebuild and reopen the national economy; and…that funding will keep middle class workers employed and critical services operating; and…Independence has been part of the emergency response and now calls on Congress to build a united national partnership for a safe, healthy, prosperous life.” A motion to support to the resolution passed unanimously.
- The council approved the first reading the Proposed Code of Ordinances of the City of Independence as a whole document. All of the ordinances had been previously approved separately. They also waived the requirement of three considerations of the ordinance prior to final passage, and adopted the document.
The meeting adjourned at 7:37 p.m.
The next city council meeting will be the committee of the whole on Monday, August 3. The next regular council meeting will be Monday, August 10.