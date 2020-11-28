INDEPENDENCE – Due to coronavirus concerns and following the advice and proclamations of Governor Kim Reynolds, the Independence City Council approved a resolution Monday night for a “mask mandate” for city facilities to begin immediately.
In addition to city council members, Mayor Bonita Davis, City Manager Al Roder, and City Attorney Steve Leidinger, contributing to the discussion leading up to the new policy were Fire Chief Dick Newton, Assistant Fire Chief Blake Hayward, Police Chief Dustin Dallenbach, and Parks and Recreation Director Bob Beatty. At issue were the finer points of the governor’s proclamation regarding the use of exercise equipment and the use of public transportation. A major point was the use of face masks by personnel wearing glasses while driving city equipment (i.e., firetrucks, police squads) during an emergency. As many have experienced, glasses can fog up and decrease vision.
On Tuesday, Roder distributed the new policy for working and doing business onsite during the COVID-19 pandemic for employees and the general public. It read, in part:
Employee Policies
Employees shall take the following precautions when performing work for the City of Independence including on-site work and off-site work, including work in off-site facilities and work while in transportation. This policy applies to all City owned facilities and to vehicles employed in City business.
The purpose of this policy is to establish guidelines for employee use of face coverings to:
- Protect public health by reducing exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
- Help slow the spread of the virus.
- Help people who are asymptomatic, or who have the virus and do not know it, from spreading it to others.
Employees may remove their facemasks under the following circumstances:
a. When seated or standing alone at the employee’s desk or workstation so long as that desk or work station is at least six feet from any other desk or work station.
b. When traveling alone in a vehicle on city business.
c. When in the employee’s individual office working alone.
d. When the employee is able to continually maintain a minimum of a 6-foot distance from others.
e. Emergency vehicle drivers may remove their masks while riding with others and responding to emergency situations if the mask otherwise renders them unable to perform their essential job functions (i.e., their glasses fog up, preventing them from being able to see).
f. For City-owned fitness and recreation centers the City will follow the proclamations made by the Governor of the State of Iowa with respect to whether or not those engaged in fitness activities are required to wear facemasks.
This policy applies to all contractors doing work inside a city facility both during and after the facility’s hours of operation.
Patron Policies
Individuals entering a city facility who do not have a face mask will be provided one by staff or personnel at the building. The individual must put on the face mask before being granted entrance to the facility. A sanitation station is made available at the main entrance of City Hall and the library entrance with the provided masks. There will be no charge for the use of the city-provided facemasks.
An individual, including an employee, who refuses to wear a face mask or face shield, will be denied entrance to the facility.
Accommodations for people who cannot wear a face mask have been made.
The full policy is available at City Hall.