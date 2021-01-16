INDEPENDENCE – The City of Independence Water Department has initiated a project in conjunction with Independence Light & Power to change out all of the water meters and add remote-read modules throughout the community. To accomplish this, we have partnered with HydroCorp, who specializes in this type of project.
If you haven’t already, you will be receiving a letter from HydroCorp with information on how to schedule your appointment to get your meter changed. Please schedule an appointment through HydroCorp as soon as possible. They are currently scheduling installations into April and May, but need to know how many technicians will be required as they proceed. There are approximately 2,600 meters to change, so this will take some time.
There has been some concern on whether the letter is legitimate or not, so we wanted to clarify that when you get the letter, it is real.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact HydroCorp, the City of Independence, or the Independence Water Department.
We appreciate your cooperation.