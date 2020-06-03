INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Parks and Recreation Department (IPRD) announced on Monday that the yellow caution tape and orange fencing were being removed from city park playground equipment.
The city reminds the public that the playgrounds are not sanitized, so “use cautiously at your own risk.”
IPRD also announced swimming registration began on Monday at Falcon Civic Center. There is no deadline for registering for group swim lessons; however, classes have very limited space and will fill up fast. If the governor decides not to open swimming pools this season, then full refunds will be issued by the city.
The department anticipates the pool to open Monday, June 15. If that happens, passes will be sold at the Aquatic Center at 601 5th Avenue SE. The Aquatic Center only accepts cash or check (for the exact amount). No credit or debit cards.
Please note that some amenities may be closed this season in order to maintain social distancing.
More information is available at Falcon Civic Center, on the City of Independence website, and on the Independence Parks & Recreation Department Facebook page.