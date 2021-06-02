INDEPENDENCE – The citywide cleanup and shred day is scheduled for Saturday, June 12. It is intended to assist Independence property owners by hauling away items not normally placed at the curb for regular weekly garbage pickup (i.e., appliances, box springs, furniture, etc.). Be sure to let your friends and neighbors know about this event, which runs from 7 to 11 a.m. (Note an hour shorter for 2021.) It is for residential use only.
Waste Management
Waste Management, 1100 12th Street NE, allows for an amnesty day drop-off from 7 to 11 a.m. at the transfer station for no added expense to residents. Acceptable/unacceptable items are identified below. One pickup box size (5 ft. long x 5 ft. side x 4 ft. high) will be allowed per household/residence. Loads should be covered and secured for traveling around town.
Participants need to provide proof of residence (e.g., utility bill) and will be given directions regarding unloading procedures.
Items accepted include toys, dishes, box springs, chairs, couches, humidifiers, dressers, mattresses, clothes, household trash, glasses, and tables.
Items not accepted include tires, antifreeze, construction debris, hazardous waste, batteries, fuels, car/truck parts, paint, chemicals, house doors/windows/carpet, oil, concrete blocks, boards, lathe, and plaster.
Curbside Pickup (By Appointment)
Any resident unable to take their items and drop them off at the Waste Management Transfer Station can have curbside pickup by following this process: Contact city hall at 319-334-2780 by 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Waste Management will contact you for a prior site visit. A $25 fee will be collected at time of pickup.
Appliances
From 7 to 11 a.m., appliances and scrap metal materials may be taken to River’sEDGE Sport & Fitness, 206 2nd Avenue SW. There will be no cost to residents for this service.
The city has contracted with Tournier’s to pick up these acceptable items, including: refrigerators, dishwashers, freezers, microwaves, stoves, and hot water heaters. TV disposal will also be available for a charge of $5 per TV.
Computers
Goodwill Industries at 300 Enterprise Court will accept computers year-round as long as they’re not stripped. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tires
Tires WILL be collected this year from 8 to 11 a.m. Take them to Cy & Charley’s Firestone, 1800 3rd Avenue SE. There will be no cost to the residents as the city will be picking up the fees for this service. Motorcycle, car, light truck, and pickup tires are all acceptable. NO RIMS accepted. Limit 12 tires per household.
Community Shred Day
The Independence Public Library is teaming up with local sponsor BankIowa to bring you a community shred day, also on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The truck will be located at the Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE (Highway 150 N). Binder clips, paperclips, rubber bands, and hanging file folders do not need to be removed. Other garbage and three-ring binders are not acceptable.
Shredding your documents is key in preventing identity theft. Use this community shred day to destroy personal documents no longer needed that include personal information, Social Security numbers, and/or financial information. Call the library at 319-334-2470 or visit the library website and their event calendar for more details (www.independenceia.org/library).
Hazardous Waste/Other Items
The Buchanan County Household Hazardous Waste Center (landfill) at 1604 Kentucky Avenue is open BY APPOINTMENT Monday through Friday from May 1 to November 1. Anyone having any hazardous waste, chemicals, paint, or batteries for disposal should contact Dennis Bowers at 319-334-6312.
Acceptable items include: paints (oil paints, latex paints, stains, varnishes, and aerosols); paint-related items (thinners, caulks, glues and adhesives, solvents, strippers, and aerosol products); household items (cleaning products, beauty products, pool chemicals, poisons and acids, roofing products, small batteries, and florescent bulbs); automotive items (used oil and filters, transmission and brake fluids, engine degreasers, gasoline, kerosene, lighter fluid, antifreeze, auto batteries, and waxes and polishes); and lawn items (herbicides, insecticides, fertilizers, and bug sprays).
Items NOT accepted at the Household Hazardous Waste Center include: tires, TVs and computer monitors, computers and printers, construction materials, garbage, and furniture. Call 319-334-6312 BEFORE taking items to the facility.
More citywide cleanup information is available at www.independenceia.com, by visiting city hall, or by calling 319-334-2780.