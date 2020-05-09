INDEPENDENCE – Despite the gradual reopening of some aspects of our society in a COVID-19 world, the Independence Bulletin Journal has decided to postpone until further notice the citywide garage sales we sponsor each year.
We do this out of an abundance of caution because we take our responsibility to our readers seriously, and hope that the multi-day event can yet be held later this year. Because so much is yet unknown about COVID-19 and the potential for future outbreaks, we deem this is the right course to follow for the well-being of all in the community.
This does not mean that people cannot hold garage sales on dates of their choosing. That is a decision for individual citizens to make.
Be sure to watch the newspaper for future information about the Bulletin Journal’s sponsorship of citywide garage sales in 2020.