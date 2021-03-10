April 22 – 24
Sponsored by the Independence Bulletin Journal
Windy with rain...thunderstorms likely by evening. High near 65F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 10, 2021 @ 1:01 am
Some clouds in the morning will give way to mainly sunny skies for the afternoon. High 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 12mph
Precip: 53% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: S @ 13mph
Precip: 88% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 83% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: S @ 17mph
Precip: 50% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 19mph
Precip: 51% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 21mph
Precip: 43% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 60°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 22mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 22mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
