INDEPENDENCE – Upcoming Independence High School graduate Tyler Davis of Independence credits his teachers for preparing him for what’s to come once his schooling here is completed.
“I learned a lot during my high school career at Independence, thanks to many great teachers,” he said.
And for Davis, that learning extended to his extracurriculars, too.
“My favorite high school activity is robotics. Mr. Bare runs a great program, where we get to learn engineering skills in a fun environment with our teammates,” he added.
Davis will take what he’s learned in the classroom, as well as on the robotics team, and apply it to his future studies at Hawkeye Community College, where he will pursue CNC classes to become a machinist.
The son of Jon and Brenda Davis, he said his favorite memories from high school include cruising with friends, attending football games, and going to the dances.
“I learned sometimes last-minute plans are the most memorable moments,” he added.
Davis has been on the honor roll throughout high school, and he is a member of the National Honor Society.
In addition to robotics, Davis has participated in golf and archery. And he has worked at Fareway for two years.