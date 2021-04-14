INDEPENDENCE – Tyler Osborne, a member of Independence’s class of 2021, is a young man of action – on the basketball court, on the football and soccer fields, and on the golf course.
As you’ve already guessed, Osborne’s athletic pursuits are many – football, soccer, golf and basketball. But which is his favorite?
“Basketball. I love basketball,” he said.
When he’s not taking part in any of the games he enjoys, Osborne says his favorite thing is “being with the boys.”
Osborne’s future plans are to attend Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, where he will study business.