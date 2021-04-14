INDEPENDENCE – Independence High School class of 2021 member Bryanne Bitterman looks forward to making a career doing what she loves – working with kids. Following her graduation in May, the next stop in her academic journey is the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, where she will major in family services.
An outstanding student, Bitterman enjoys getting good grades and maintaining a GPA of 4.0.
In her spare time, she volunteers through the Silver Cord program and the National Honor Society “to give back to the community,” Bitterman said.
She also works at an area daycare.
Bitterman is co-president of the local National Honor Society, is on all of the high school honor rolls, and was nominated for The Des Moines Register’s 2021 academic all-state team.
She is the daughter of Steve and Rhonda Bitterman of Independence.