INDEPENDENCE – Academics and volleyball are priorities for Independence class of 2021 member Reese Martin, and she plans to pursue both at Upper Iowa University in Fayette starting this fall.
“My favorite high school activity was volleyball, because we had a strong team chemistry and worked hard to be the best,” she said.
Reese’s favorite high school memories were being able to play at the state volleyball tournament her freshman and sophomore years.
Reese is the daughter of Kris and Dave Martin of Independence.
In addition to playing college volleyball, she will pursue a major in sports and exercise science.
Reese’s high school honors include:
- National Honor Society, 2021 and 2021
- WaMaC West Honorable Mention All Conference, 2018
- WaMaC West First Team All Conference, 2019
- WaMaC Division Leading Blocker, 2019
- IGCA Volleyball All District 3A Northeast, 2019
- IGCA Senior All Star Team, 2020
- WaMaC West Divisional Player of the Year, 2020
- First Team All WaMaC Volleyball Team, 2020 Unanimous
- 3A Third Team All State, 2020
- 3A NE All District Team, 2020
- NE District Academics Team, 2020
Her list of high school activities includes tennis, basketball, track, volleyball, FFA, and student council.
