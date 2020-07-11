QUASQUETON – The Quasky Car Club Association’s Classic Car and Truck Show will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, on Main Street in Quasqueton. All makes, models, and years are welcome. Registration is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fee is $10.
There is no rain date. Proceeds from the day’s events go to local non-profit organizations.
Top 75 and Best of Show to be awarded. Voting conducted by registered participants. The first 200 entries will receive a dash plaque. Voting will take place from 1 to 2 p.m., and awards will take place at 3:30 p.m. Door prizes ongoing.
Specially judged awards to include:
- Best Engine
- Best Paint
- Best Interior
- Best Convertible
- Best Rat Rod
- Long Haul
- People’s Choice
- Kids’ Choice
- Goodguys Rod and Custom Heartland Division Award
Food and refreshments will be available at Wee Willy’s and Wolfey’s, and concessions at the Legion Hall, Post 434.
Mike Johnson from KMCH will be in attendance.
If you have questions, please contact Dorance Kirby, 319-327-4225; Cleon Ohrt, 319-981-1740; or Scott Colton, 319-361-8589.