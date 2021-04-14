INDEPENDENCE – Natural Grind, a coffee and boutique shop in Grundy Center, started a “Thank You for Serving” promotion this week in the wake of the Sgt. Jim Smith tragedy.
It started with them donating free coffee to support those in uniform. Patrons were offered an opportunity to contribute to a gift card kept on file to be used by those serving their community.
Natural Grind then posted on their Facebook page, “The outpouring of support for those who serve our community has been unreal, and we have decided to give to other communities that were affected by this tragedy to help honor those who serve as well.”
Natural Grind donated $300 to Em’s Coffee Company in Independence so those in uniform here could feel the love.
“Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with your community during this time as you grieve the loss of an outstanding public servant,” read a Facebook post from Natural Grind. “We appreciate all that [those in uniform] do to keep our communities safe.”
Owner Tami Fenner stated Em’s Coffee will add to the donation and began delivering carafes of coffee and treats to local departments (police, sheriff, fire, EMS, BCHC) Tuesday morning. They will also serve free coffee to those in uniform who stop in this week.
Em’s is also accepting donations at the shop or online to keep the gesture of respect and kindness going.