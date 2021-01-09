INDEPENDENCE – After 26 years in the Real Estate business, Kathy Cole has decided to retire.
As a Broker Associate, Cole specialized in selling residential property.
“I received my GRI (Graduate Realtor Institute) the first couple years of having my license,” she said. “It took nine 16 hour classes which were only held in Des Moines at the time. Some of the classes also allowed you to get your CRS (Certified Residential Specialist) which I received shortly after finishing my GRI.”
During her career she has worked for Jim Hughes, Sherri Anderson, and then Mark Anderson, before working for Steve Ohl at Ohl Iowa Realty, Real Estate & Insurance, Inc. in 2015.
As with many occupations, retirees often talk about how technology has changed the way they work.
“Lots of technology makes it easier for the buyers to look up homes on the internet,” reflected Cole. “When I first started, we wrote everything for the seller’s home on a large index card. We had big books in the office where you went to find information about a seller’s home. Now we put everything on the computer which goes into the MLS (Multiple Listing Service). Before the MLS we had one picture of the property. Now we have 20. We have drones, email, and texts. I think in some respect we have lost contact or personal touch with our clients.”
Speaking of selling a home, Cole has a few suggestions to prepare.
“When you decide to list your home,” she began, “start by getting rid of all non-essentials. As they say ‘less is more.’ Box it up, put it in storage. You are planning to move it anyway. Make sure the outside looks appealing. You want the buyers to come in, see your space, and get excited about what your offering.”
For the buyers she says to start by going to the bank.
“Get yourself pre-qualified,” she said. “If you don’t qualify they can tell you what you need to do to be ready. If the market becomes hot you need to be ready, willing, and able to get that offer on the table.”
For anyone interested in getting the business she advises to speak with a Broker first.
“It isn’t an easy business,” she said. “I sold one house the first year I had my license. I had a great mentor. You have to trust and stay loyal to your clients and yourself. It usually all comes together.”
Cole is grateful for her career.
“I have meet so many wonderful people,” she said. “Some have returned either to list their home or move into something bigger. Referrals or repeat clients have always been great for me. They have kept my business going.”
Ohl was asked if he had any stories to share.
“Funniest story I have in regard to working with Kathy was on a sale we had together before she came to work for me,” he said. “My office had a property listed and she had the buyers. They were doing a final walk through before closing and someone had locked the front storm door and as a result they could not get into the house so she called me. I went over and couldn’t find a window or door that I could get open so I called my brother Ron to come over.
“We were able to finally get a small garage window open and then all looked at each other to figure out who was going to shinny in thru the window to unlock a door. Long story short, they all voted for me so Ron held my legs while I went through the window head first. I could hear them all laughing about what a sight it was seeing my legs sticking out the window and all wishing they had a camera (this was pre-cell phone camera days). After unlocking the door, they all had to laugh again and went on to closing and told everyone how funny that was.”
Now that she is retired she plans to do some traveling with her husband Ken once COVID19 restrictions are lifted.
“I have never been to the West Coast which is on my bucket list,” she said. “I love golf and gardening. I started cleaning out my sewing room and find I have lots of kits to make. So I will be doing some quilting.
“Most importantly I will miss all the people I have met,” she said. ”I have thoroughly enjoyed my business and without all my clients I would not have been successful. Want to Thank them all.”