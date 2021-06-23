INDEPENDENCE – Earlier this year, Bob and Shirley Tekippe retired after 58 years of operating a downtown hardware store, with the help of their son Terry the last several years. Since 2000, the store has been affiliated with Hardware Hank.
As the Tekippes retired, another entrepreneurial couple, Kellie and Brad Cole, stepped up to take over the franchise.
Kellie and Brad come from families with construction and real estate backgrounds. Both are Realtors with Ohl Iowa Realty, and both will be running the store.
According to the couple, Brad has had a growing interest in the hardware business after visiting stores through the years when working on project houses. Through Kellie’s real estate connections, they found out the Tekippes were thinking about selling.
“That’s how the conversation got started,” they said. “We purchased the building and inventory, and will be keeping the Hardware Hank franchise and name going forward.”
Brad left his job as a telecom service tech with Independence Light & Power after 13 years to run the business full-time.
“We plan to continue the services they have had through the years,” they said, “including lawnmower/snowblower general maintenance, chainsaw sharpening, screen repair, and general bike maintenance.”
Some merchandise will be put on clearance and priced to move.
“Make sure to stop down and take a look,” they said. “You never know what you will find.”
They have plans to update the building and rearrange some of the displays.
Although they have not set a date for a grand opening, they served lunch last Friday, a day after Brad’s 40th birthday, to customers.
“Terry and [long-time employee] Lumpy have graciously offered to share their years of experience and knowledge with us when needed,” they said.
The store is currently open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. For update information, follow them at “Hardware Hank – Independence, IA” on Facebook.