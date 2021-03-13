The local Cedar Falls-Waterloo branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) has supported women through college scholarships since 2011. The group is excited to again offer this opportunity for the 2021-22 college school year.
Female students entering their second year of study at the University of Northern Iowa, Hawkeye Community College, or Allen College are encouraged to make application to the Cedar Falls-Waterloo AAUW for up to $1,500 in scholarship support for the 2021-22 school year. Priority may be given to applicants who show greatest financial need; who reside in the counties of Benton, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Fayette, Grundy, or Tama County; or who are majoring in a non-traditional field of study.
Applications are due Saturday, May 1, and are available at the financial aid office of the colleges listed above or on the AAUW website (https://cedarfalls-ia.aauw.net/files/2021/01/AAUW-Tuition-Scholarship-2021-Applic.pdf).
AAUW is an international organization that advocates for women and girls. The mission of AAUW is to advance gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy.