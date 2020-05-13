BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to health concerns over the coronavirus, Buchanan County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections Cindy Gosse will be combining primary election precincts. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 2, 2020, at three locations.
Independence Precinct
Falcon Civic Center, 1305 5th Avenue NE, Independence, combining the precincts of Hazleton, Independence’s 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th Wards, and Rowley.
Jesup Precinct
Jesup Community School, 531 Prospect Street, Jesup, using the south activity entrance, combining the precincts of Brandon, Fairbank, Jesup, and Perry-Westburg.
Winthrop Precinct
East Buchanan School, 414 5th Street N, Winthrop, using the north events gym entrance, combining the precincts of Aurora, Middlefield-Newton, Quasqueton, and Winthrop.
To view sample ballots, visit www.buchanancountyiowa.org.
If you have any questions, please contact Cindy Gosse at 319-334-4109.