AURORA – With only three working in the kitchen this year, the Comet Center served about 65 spaghetti dinners Wednesday evening.
Due to Coronavirus concerns, the event was takeout only. People parked outside the Comet Center and called in their meal orders. Then a runner brought out the to-go boxed meal consisting of spaghetti noodles in a great sauce, lettuce salad with dressing, and a freshly-sliced slab of “everything” bread.
All proceeds from the free will donations will be used to fund general maintenance and Comet Center improvements.