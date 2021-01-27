INDEPENDENCE – Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Buchanan County will host a commercial ag weed, insect, and plant disease management continuing instruction course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. The program, provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP), is available at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is at Heartland Acres in Independence. Due to social distancing requirements, preregistration is required. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35 on or before February 3, and $45 after February 3.
To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Buchanan County office at 319-334-7161.
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 1A, 1B,and 1C. Topics covered will include application equipment use, maintenance, calibration, safe application techniques including pesticide drift reduction, pests and pest management, and phytotoxicity.
Certified crop adviser (CCA) continuing education units (CEUs) will be offered at this program. Interested participants should bring their CCA number.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses offered by the PSEP program may be accessed at http://www.extension.iastate.edu/PSEP.