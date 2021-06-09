HAZLETON – For all of you Bingo fans and players mark your calendars. The Hazleton Commercial Club is going to start Bingo back up on Thursday, July 1. Early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m. with regular games beginning at approximately 7 p.m.
The club asks for your consideration for others who are gathering during Bingo that if you have not received the COVID vaccine that you wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. Table dividers will be in place so that everyone may enjoy the evening’s festivities.
The Archery Club from the high school is providing lunch for the evening. If members wish to help out, please contact Jennifer Dettbarn.
The Commercial Club requests that no outside food or beverages be brought into the Bingo hall.