BUCHANAN COUNTY – Commercial manure applicators should plan to attend the commercial manure applicator training program scheduled for Wednesday, January 7, 2021. This annual training meets commercial manure applicator certification requirements.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will conduct commercial manure applicator training from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 74 locations in Iowa. There is no fee for the workshop, but applicators should call the Buchanan County Extension Office to let them know they will be attending.
Commercial manure applicators needing to recertify and those wanting to certify for the first time should attend. All currently certified commercial manure applicator licenses will expire on March 1, 2021. Those wanting to renew must complete training requirements and submit forms and fees to the DNR prior to March 1 to avoid paying late fees. The law requires all commercial manure applicators to attend three hours of training annually to meet certification requirements. Businesses that primarily truck or haul manure of any type or from any source are also required to meet certification requirements.
Those unable to attend the program on January 7 will need to schedule time with the Buchanan County Extension Office to watch the training Blu-rays. Due to scheduling conflicts, the extension office will no longer accept walk-in appointments to watch these Blu-rays, but will offer scheduled reshow dates and times to provide this training.
Another option for commercial manure applicators is to take their training online via the DNR MAC eLearning site at https://elearning-dnr.iowa.gov/. The applicator will need to sign in and get an A&A account.
If attending the workshops or watching the three-hour Blu-rays is not convenient, commercial applicators may contact their local DNR field office to schedule an appointment to take the certification exam.
In addition to the commercial manure applicator training offered on January 7, ISU Extension and Outreach will also offer dry/solid manure workshops for commercial manure applicators in February 2021. These workshops meet certification requirements for confinement site manure applicators and commercial manure applicators, and will be approximately three hours long. Materials in the program are directed at dry/solid manure handling issues. In Buchanan County the course will be held on Tuesday, February 16, at 1:30 p.m.
If you have questions about the commercial manure applicator certification program, contact the Buchanan County Extension Office at 319-334-7161 or go to http://www.agronext.iastate.edu/immag/mac.html.