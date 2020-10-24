BUCHANAN COUNTY – Communities across Buchanan County have wrestled with the prospects of providing coronavirus-safe alternatives to trick or treating and other fall activities this year. Here are several creative opportunities:
Buchanan Co. ISU Extension/4-H
Come out to the Buchanan County Fairgrounds tomorrow, Sunday, October 25, at 1 p.m. for a pet costume parade and contest. Open for all ages through grade 8, dress up your pet (or stuffed pet) and join the parade. Arrive early to register.
Buchanan Co. Fair Association
After the pet costume parade tomorrow, the fair association is sponsoring a trunk or treat event from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Kids are encouraged to come in their costumes.
Businesses and community members who have pre-registered will pass out candy from decorated trunks. More information may be found on the Buchanan County Fair Association Facebook page or at www.buchanancountyfair.org.
Aurora
The Comet Center is open to the public, but will not host a fall craft show.
Brandon
“We decided to go ahead with trick or treating in Brandon,” said Mayor Guy Stacy.
It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. If residents choose to participate, then they should try to make it obvious by turning on an exterior house light or by sitting outside their home. If you do not wish to participate, then make that obvious as well by keeping lights off.
“As always, keep safe distances apart from other families and enjoy some normalcy in this trying year of 2020,” Stacy added.
Fairbank
“Fairbank will be having trick or treating for anyone who wants to take part,” said Mayor Mike Harter.
Hours will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.
Please note that streets will be closed at the following intersections to provide a safe area for the kids to walk:
- Collins Road and Christians Trail
- 6th Street and Front Street
- 6th Street and Forest Street
Hazleton
The Hazleton Commercial Club announced on Facebook that “with deep regret” they have decided to cancel the Halloween bag giveaway held annually at the city park, and the Kids’ Christmas Shoppe.
“This decision was extremely difficult to make,” the post stated. “We wanted to make sure our volunteers and children stay safe. We hope for a better year in 2021 and hope to resume our normal activities. Thank you for your understanding and support!!”
Independence
Mayor Bonita Davis announced at a recent council meeting that citywide trick or treating will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, October 31. If residents want to participate, please turn on an outside light to alert trick or treaters. There will not be a downtown trick or treat event this year.
Prairie Hills at Independence
Prairie Hills is holding a trick or treat drive-thru on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. They will be serving hot dogs, chips, and refreshments. Pull up through the circle drive and you will be served. Kids are invited to walk around the outside to show off their awesome costumes through the windows for the enjoyment of the residents.
Lexington Estate
Family members of residents must pre-register for a time to use the visitation booth.
ABCM
Since March, ABCM Corporation (colloquially known in Independence as East and West Village) has diligently reviewed and updated their infection prevention and control plans. As such, they cannot allow for visits on Halloween.
“We would like the public to help keep us safe and to use good judgement when they are trick or treating,” said Amber Hunt, administrator. “Wear a mask, stay six feet from each other, and wash your hands. The more the public participates, the faster we will be able to reunite loved ones with their elders.”
Jesup
Mayor Chris Even and the city council have designated trick or treating to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 31. In light of COVID-19, the mayor and city council recommend following your own judgement regarding participating. If you do not feel comfortable handing out candy or trick or treating due to COVID-19, you are encouraged to abstain. If you do wish to participate, the city recommends the following guidelines:
- Please be mindful of social distancing and trick or treat with your own family unit if at all possible. Masks/face coverings are encouraged.
- Candy should be handed out, not presented in a bowl for everyone to put their hands in and choose from.
- Houses that wish to participate should turn their outdoor lights on.
Lamont
The Lamont Community Club is planning a Halloween costume parade and trunk or treat at the ball diamond at 5 p.m. on October 31. The event was planned to keep kids safe by holding it outside and by maintaining social distance. The group hopes to provide a little fun for the kids
Quasqueton
Mayor Chad Staton asks residents to turn on an exterior light to let visitors know they are welcome to trick or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween, October 31. If you do not want visitors, leave your light off.
Rowley
“We are having regular trick or treating,” said Mayor Sue Webster.
It will run from dusk (7 p.m.-ish) until 8 or 8:30 p.m. Residents are to turn on an outside light if they wish to participate.
Stanley
Stanley has no special plans this year.
Winthrop
The Winthrop C&C Club would like to invite you to the 2nd annual Trunk or Treat in Winthrop Park. The event will run 2 to 4 p.m. on Halloween, Saturday, October 31.
There will be prizes for the best decorated trunk, and a costume contest. Masks are encouraged, but not required. Please follow social distancing guidelines the best you can.