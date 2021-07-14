INDEPENDENCE – “The community band is having a blast this year getting back together,” says Myron Makita, director.
After successful concerts at Riverwalk Park on July 3 and at Jesup Farmer’s Day last Saturday, the Independence Community Band is performing its last concert of the season on Sunday, July 18, at 8 p.m. in the band shell of Riverwalk Park.
In addition to the concert, there will be a farmer’s market before, during, and after the show.
“This will include produce, baked goods, canned goods, and items that band members might not need anymore,” said Makita.
Bring a lawn chair and a refreshment or two and support the Independence Community Band on Sunday night.