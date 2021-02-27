OELWEIN – Community Bank of Oelwein recently donated $100 to each of six area fire departments. The fire departments from Aurora, Fairbank, Hazleton, Oelwein, Stanley, and Westgate were the recipients of contributions from the bank’s Employee Jean Day Fund.
Every Friday, the employees wear jeans to raise money to donate to organizations of their choice.
“Emergency services are critical to the well-being of our communities,” said Jim Kullmer, president and CEO of Community Bank of Oelwein. “We are proud of our friends, neighbors, and customers who are firefighters. These people donate their time and talents to make our towns a safer place to live.”
Kullmer added, “As the only locally owned bank chartered in Oelwein, we are a strong supporter of the community. All of us at Community Bank of Oelwein salute firefighters, EMTs, and all first responders for the tremendous work they do.”