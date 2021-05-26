INDEPENDENCE – Save local lives through the Buchanan County Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 8. The event takes place from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m., and is hosted in the Wellness Studios at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) and facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier of blood and blood products to BCHC.
Blood donated with LifeServe will stay in the area. LifeServe doesn’t collect blood in a community unless that blood will help the local medical center or hospital.
Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org, or call 800-287-4903.