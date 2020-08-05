INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Community Blood Drive will take place on Tuesday, August 11, from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church, 2320 Iowa Avenue, in Independence. This is the first Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) public blood drive since February. All donors are required to wear a mask upon entry and during their donation appointment.
Facilitated by LifeServe Blood Center, the sole supplier of community-based blood products to BCHC, all donors are encouraged to participate to help maintain a consistent supply of all blood types. Walk-ins are welcome. Donors may schedule an appointment in advance at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800-287-4903.