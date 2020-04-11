INDEPENDENCE – Hundreds of people turned out for the Community Car Cruise on Sunday, April 5.
The idea for the cruise came from a Facebook group that Independence Area Chamber of Commerce Director Nikki Barth follows.
“There are many communities all over the U.S. that have had these cruises to bring communities together, but yet can still practice social distancing,” Barth said.
The cruise was originally scheduled for Friday, April 3, but inclement weather pushed it to Sunday afternoon. Barth credits cruise enthusiasts John Kurtz and Ray Hunter for helping make the call to switch dates.
“The amount of cars was amazing, the weather was perfect,” Barth said. “It was fun to talk with a friend afterward who had her teenage daughter along and how they just didn’t understand why we would do this ‘back in the day.’ I also saw a friend’s post on Facebook who was cruising and so was her daughter in another vehicle, and she had to text to find out where Mom was. Mom replied, ‘We didn’t have cell phones back then. We cruised until we found who we were looking for.’”
Barth continued, “I really enjoyed the cruise. I didn’t ever think I would be cruising main street in Independence with my 15-year-old daughter in her first car!”
Barth reported the positive comments from the community were great, and the Chamber will be planning another very soon.
In addition to the Chamber, Barth thanks the Independence Fire and Police departments for helping with the event.