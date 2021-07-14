INDEPENDENCE – After COVID shut down many July 4 activities in 2020, people were happy to come together in 2021. Following a hectic day of fun events on July 3, the community came together for worship and breakfast on Sunday, July 4.
The annual Lions Club/Buchanan County Historical Society breakfast at the Wapsipinicon Mill drew crowds so large preparers had to go make a couple of extra shopping trips for supplies.
Six churches came together for worship and song in Veteran’s Park. It was First United Methodist Church’s (FUMC) turn to lead the event, the first for relatively new Pastor Paul Evans.
Evans came to Independence just after July 4, 2019, and the service was cancelled in 2020. With support from the other churches, everything worked out well.
Pastor Lance Fricke of Triumphant Church led the call to worship. Pastor Sue Ann Raymond of St. James Episcopal Church read scripture from Deuteronomy 10:12-21 and Galatians 5:16-26. Pastor Bob Solon of Hope Wesleyan Church gave a children’s sermon on how the church is one, but worships in different locations. As part of the message he interviewed “Mr. Foot” with the surreptitious help of Tim Darland. Janet Harms of First Presbyterian Church read from the Gospel of Luke 10:25-28. The message of being “One People” was given by Pastor Evans.
During the offering, Pastor John Sheda recognized veterans in attendance. Pastor Evans led communion and was assisted by volunteers in passing out the compact elements to the crowd. The benediction was given by Pastor Fricke.
Throughout the service, local pianist Mary Schubich provided music, and FUMC Choir Director Jim Brown led an ecumenical choir in “What Now America?,” “God Will Bless America Again,” and ending with “America the Beautiful.”