BUCHANAN COUNTY – Sixteen local organizations partnered to create a “Breath of Fresh Air” this past week. The groups funded, fabricated, or otherwise formed several activities to entice people to “get out into the crisp, clean, healthier air, and enjoy the natural world in your neighborhood. Learn new skills (or re-engage with those you already have) that you can continue to enjoy on your own throughout the fall and winter.”
Organized events continue today, November 14, but everyone is encouraged to enjoy the great outdoors year-round.
As this week included Veterans Day, the Buchanan County Freedom Rock dedication occurred outside on a cool but sunny day. The program included a color guard of local veterans, the Pledge of Allegiance, and remarks by Freedom Rock committee members Clayton Ohrt, Craig Johnson, and Leanne Harrison. Stephanie Berns sang a stirring rendition of “God Bless America,” followed by the playing of Taps.
After the ceremony, people were invited to view the 1944 Case SI tractor depicted on the north side of the Freedom Rock that currently on display in the machine shed portion of the Heartland Acres museum.
Other Events
- Several walks were scheduled, including: Cedar Valley Nature Trail Walk, Robert’s Wildlife Area near Fairbank, Wehner Woods by Lamont, a Bird Walk in Three Elms Park, Oakwood Cemetery, Cedar Rock Trail, Historical Tour of Downtown Independence, and several “story walks” in various communities
- Scavenger hunt and craft facilitated by the Independence Public Library
- Chalk art obstacle courses
- Disc golf
- Yoga
- Star gazing
- Family fishing
— Today, Saturday, November 14, there will be an “Intro to Geocaching” starting at 9:30 a.m. at Fontana Park, and “Kayaking for Beginners” starting at 1 p.m. at Koutny Pond, 1544-2 330th Street, just east of Brandon
Some of the activities were hampered by the weather, but they all gave the public ideas of what is possible for your “quarantine pod” in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dan Cohen, executive director of the Buchanan County Conservation Board, led the bird walk Wednesday morning.
“Although birds were scarce, it was good to spot a red-breasted nuthatch and hear the sounds of geese and blue jays,” he said.
For those interested in birding, he recommended other great resources for walks and sightings, including the Iowa Birding Facebook page, or for more in-person bird walks and talks, getting involved in the local Audubon Chapter – Prairie Rapids Audubon Society (PRAS).
“This is a great group of people who provide local bird walks and a fantastic series of speaker presentations,” said Cohen.
Visit www.gopras.org for more information.
The next bird-watching event will be the Christmas Bird Count, which can be done from the comfort of your home bird-watching stations (or outdoors on trails). Visit www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count for more information.
Details of the Breath of Fresh Air and future events are posted on the Fontana Park Facebook Events pages and on the registration pages at www.buchanancountyparks.com under the public events tab.
Partners for the events were: Buchanan County Conservation Board, Buchanan County ISU Extension and Outreach, Independence Parks and Recreation Department, Buchanan County Therapy & Wellness, Heartland Acres, Buchanan County Historical Society, Local Geocachers, Buchanan County Tourism, Iowa DNR, LACES, Fairbank Public Library, Winthrop Public Library, Aurora Public Library, Jesup Public Library, Independence Public Library, and the Black Hawk County Conservation Board.